Ohio E-ZPass now accepted in four more states

BEREA, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio E-ZPass customers can now use their transponders on toll roads in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and parts of Texas.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced Monday that it has expanded its electronic tolling network through agreements with five additional tolling agencies in the four states.

The expansion means Ohio-issued E-ZPass transponders can now be used on toll facilities in 24 states.

The commission said the agreement was approved Sept. 21 after testing to make sure toll transactions could be processed between the different systems. Testing began earlier this year, and the commission said identified issues were resolved before the expansion took effect.

The partnership is also expected to increase the number of toll transactions handled electronically, which the commission says can help reduce unpaid tolls and improve efficiency for participating agencies.

More information about Ohio E-ZPass and participating toll facilities is available at E-ZPass Ohio.