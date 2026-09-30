Indiana Youth Survey Finds Alcohol, Marijuana and Vaping Use at Historic Lows

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Substance use among Indiana students continues to decline, with several measures reaching their lowest levels since the state began tracking them in 2015.

Those are the findings from the 2026 Indiana Youth Survey conducted by Indiana University.

The survey collected responses from 53,879 students in grades six through 12 at 183 schools across Indiana.

Researchers found past-month alcohol use among Indiana students fell to its lowest level recorded since 2015.

Marijuana use also declined across most grade levels, while vaping showed similar decreases among students.

The change in vaping has been particularly pronounced among high school seniors.

This year’s survey found that 8.2% of seniors reported vaping during the previous 30 days. That compares with 28.6% in 2018.

The results represent a substantial decline over that period and continue a broader downward trend in reported substance use among Indiana students.

The Indiana Youth Survey is conducted annually to track alcohol, tobacco, vaping, marijuana and other substance use among young people, along with other factors related to student health and well-being.

The 2026 survey included students from middle and high schools across the state, providing researchers with a broad look at substance-use patterns among Indiana youth.

While the latest findings show declines in several categories, the survey continues to provide data that can help schools, parents, health professionals and community organizations identify areas where prevention and education efforts may be needed.

The decline in vaping among high school seniors stands out against the levels reported earlier in the survey’s history.

In 2018, nearly three out of every 10 Indiana high school seniors surveyed reported vaping during the previous month. This year, that figure was just over 8%.

Alcohol use also reached its lowest level since 2015, according to the 2026 survey.

Marijuana use declined across most grade levels as well.

Researchers use past-month use as one measure of current substance use because it captures students who reported using a substance within the 30 days before completing the survey.

The latest results do not mean substance use has disappeared among Indiana students, but they do show that reported use of several commonly monitored substances has fallen considerably compared with earlier years.

The survey’s results give Indiana schools and communities another set of data to use when evaluating prevention programs and addressing substance use among young people.

With nearly 54,000 students participating statewide, the 2026 Indiana Youth Survey provides one of the most extensive snapshots available of substance-use trends among Indiana middle and high school students.