Elkhart Launches Three-Day Tree Blitz as City Works Toward 1,000-Tree Goal

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Elkhart is turning to volunteers to help plant 600 more trees before the ground freezes, as the city works toward its goal of putting 1,000 new trees in the ground this year.

More than 400 trees have already been planted through the Trees for the Hart initiative, but organizers say they have a limited window remaining to complete the rest of this year’s goal.

The city is organizing a three-day tree blitz to bring volunteers together and get as many trees planted as possible before winter arrives according to WNDU.

The broader Trees for the Hart initiative has a goal of planting 2,000 trees throughout Elkhart by 2028. This year’s target is 1,000 trees.

Elkhart Parks and Recreation Volunteer Coordinator Mandi Null said the project gives residents an opportunity to make a lasting contribution to their neighborhoods.

“When you stand back, you’re immediately able to see that your tree went from its container to now in the ground, a part of somebody’s atmosphere in their environment,” Null said.

She said volunteers can also return years later and see how the trees they planted have grown.

“You’re making a huge difference in your community, and it’s all staying right here where you live, work and play,” Null said.

Organizers say the project is about more than adding greenery to Elkhart.

The Elkhart Environmental Center says expanding the city’s tree canopy can help manage stormwater, provide shade and reduce the effects of summer heat.

Some of the trees are being planted in neighborhoods where trees have been lost because of storms, construction and other changes over the years.

Restoring that tree canopy can change the appearance of neighborhoods while also providing environmental benefits.

Trees can absorb stormwater through their roots, helping reduce the amount of water flowing across streets and other paved surfaces.

Their shade can also make sidewalks and streets more comfortable during hot weather and potentially reduce cooling costs for nearby homes.

Elkhart Environmental Center Director Jeff Zavatsky said the temperature difference created by trees can be significant.

“The cooling effect, temperatures are anywhere between 40 degrees cooler on sidewalks and in streets,” Zavatsky said. “That’s 15 to 20 degrees cooler ambient air temperatures.”

Zavatsky said that cooling can benefit people walking through neighborhoods as well as homeowners.

The city is also taking a strategic approach to deciding where trees should be planted.

Officials are considering available space, underground utility lines and the types of trees that are best suited to changing weather conditions, including warmer and drier summers.

The goal is to make sure the trees have enough room to grow and can thrive for years after they’re planted.

The first tree blitz event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Hiawatha Drive and Sixth Street.

Organizers are encouraging residents to take part as the city attempts to plant the remaining trees before the ground freezes.

For Elkhart officials and volunteers, the immediate goal is reaching 1,000 trees by the end of the year.

The longer-term goal is 2,000 trees across the city by 2028, creating a larger and more resilient tree canopy for neighborhoods throughout Elkhart.