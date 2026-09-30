Plumbing, Electrical and HVAC Jobs Could Offer High-Paying Careers Amid Worker Shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A shortage of skilled workers is putting pressure on homebuilders, infrastructure projects and commercial construction, while one industry leader says millions of young Americans may be overlooking career opportunities in the trades.

Ed Brady, president and CEO of the Home Builders Institute, told FOX Business that the construction industry needs to attract more young workers as experienced employees leave the workforce faster than new workers are entering it.

Brady said the shortage currently includes about 300,000 open positions across skilled trades such as plumbing, electrical work, painting and heating and air-conditioning.

“With 300,000 empty jobs in the trades today, plumbers, electricians, painters, HVAC technicians, we’re really challenged with building the infrastructure, building the commercial bridges, roads and homes in this country today,” Brady said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with FOX Business.”

The worker shortage is affecting more than residential construction.

Brady said the rapid expansion of commercial data centers is also increasing competition for skilled labor, with workers and contractors being pulled toward those projects and away from other areas of construction, including homebuilding.

That competition comes as the construction industry faces an ongoing need for workers to build homes, roads, bridges, commercial buildings and other infrastructure.

Brady said the industry needs to do more to introduce young people to careers that do not necessarily require a traditional four-year college degree.

“We have to bring more people into this industry. We have to provide resources and opportunities for our young people to get into the skilled trades,” Brady said.

He also warned that the problem could become more pronounced as experienced tradespeople retire or otherwise leave the workforce.

“We’re losing more than we’re bringing into the industry. So this problem is going to be accentuated even before it is improved,” Brady said.

Brady believes changing perceptions about trade careers will be an important part of addressing the shortage.

He said young people, along with their parents, educators and policymakers, need more information about the earning potential and career opportunities available in skilled trades.

“We need to educate our young people. We need to educate parents and educators and legislators that these are six-figure jobs,” Brady said.

He added that some workers can enter the trades directly after high school, earn hourly wages and eventually start their own businesses.

Brady said some workers can begin their careers earning about $30 an hour, although pay varies depending on the trade, location, experience and employer.

The Home Builders Institute is also focusing on military service members and veterans who are transitioning into civilian careers.

The organization has expanded training programs designed to provide veterans and transitioning service members with credentials and skills that can be used in construction and other skilled trades.

Brady said HBI currently operates programs at 10 military and veteran services locations.

According to Brady, 87% of the organization’s transitioning military students were placed into career jobs last year.

Google.org is providing financial support for the program, which Brady said will allow HBI to expand its training efforts.

“Google’s money will allow us to scale,” Brady said.

The goal is to help more service members earn industry credentials and move into skilled-trade careers after leaving the military.

The push comes as employers across the country continue to report difficulty finding qualified workers for jobs requiring technical training and hands-on skills.

The construction industry is particularly dependent on those workers, with electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other tradespeople needed to build and maintain residential and commercial properties.

The labor shortage also comes at a time when the country is investing heavily in infrastructure and expanding construction associated with data centers and other technology facilities.

For the homebuilding industry, the shortage can create another obstacle in an already challenging housing market.

A lack of available workers can make it more difficult for builders to keep up with demand and can increase competition for qualified labor.

Brady’s message is that expanding the skilled-trades workforce will require more than simply filling today’s open positions.

The industry will also have to replace workers who are leaving and create a stronger pipeline of younger employees entering construction careers.

For young Americans considering their options after high school, Brady says those careers can include opportunities to develop specialized skills, earn competitive wages and eventually operate their own businesses.

The broader challenge for the industry is convincing more students, parents and educators that skilled trades can provide long-term career opportunities at a time when employers are struggling to find enough workers.