August 31, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Funeral Homes Hosting Dolly Parton Community Open House

by WOWO News0
FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Four Fort Wayne-area funeral homes are inviting the community to come together Tuesday to honor country music legend Dolly Parton and celebrate her life and legacy.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, community members can visit any of the participating locations to sign a memory book, share a special story or memory, and reflect on what Parton’s music has meant to them.

The funeral homes will also accept donations to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit early childhood literacy program founded by Parton.

The program provides free, high-quality books to children from birth through age five, regardless of their family’s income. Once enrolled, children typically receive one age-appropriate book mailed directly to their home each month.

The Light House Coffee Bar, located inside D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, will also participate with a special “Cup of Ambition.” All sales proceeds from the coffee bar on Tuesday will be donated to the Imagination Library.

The participating locations are D.O. McComb & Sons – Pine Valley at 1320 E. Dupont Road, Elzey-Patterson-Rodak at 6810 Old Trail Road, Greenlawn Funeral Home at 6750 Covington Road and C.M. Sloan & Sons at 1327 N. Wells St.

The community open house will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all four locations.

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