UnitedHealthcare Commits $80,000 to Indiana Flood Recovery Efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — UnitedHealthcare is committing $80,000 to support communities across Indiana recovering from recent flooding and severe storms.

The money will help organizations provide emergency food, shelter, recovery supplies, direct financial assistance and long-term recovery support in flood-impacted communities.

Recipients include the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, American Red Cross Indiana Region, Heart of Indiana United Way, The Indianapolis Foundation, Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary, The Salvation Army Indiana Division, Matthew 25: Ministries and several local community foundations supporting recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit counties.

UnitedHealthcare teams are also working with community partners and helping residents connect with available resources.

People who need emotional support or referrals to community resources can call Optum’s Emotional Support Help Line at 866-447-3573 at no cost.

UnitedHealthcare members impacted by the flooding can also receive help with early prescription refills, medically necessary supplies and durable medical equipment.

Members needing assistance can call 877-542-8997 or the customer service number listed on their health plan ID card. Virtual care is also available 24/7 through UHC Doctor Chat.