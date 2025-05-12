May 12, 2025
Ohio Officials Attempt To Change Marijuana Law

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio House Bill 160 would reduce THC levels and redirect most of the tax revenue off of marijuana sales in the Buckeye State if it passes legislation.

The law seeks to drop THC levels in extracts by 20 percent and cap the number of dispensaries at 350 statewide as well as banning marijuana use in all public spaces.

The bill would also make it illegal to purchase pot elsewhere and bring it into Ohio.

Since the law legalizing marijuana was a citizen-led law – the Ohio Legislature is free to change it.

Opponents accuse lawmakers of trying to make the law too restrictive and in effect, curtail marijuana freedom in Ohio.

Lawmakers point to extract products which anyone of any age can buy as a problem and proof the law needs changed.

Since marijuana became legal in 2023 – Ohioans have spent nearly half a billion dollars on recreational marijuana.

