Fort Wayne Man Accepts Plea Deal In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed one passenger and seriously injured another has taken a plea deal.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Ethan Kurtzweg, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges: causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a crash in May 2024, when Kurtzweg’s vehicle collided with a parked AEP utility truck. According to court documents, Samuel Paul Zurbuch was killed at the scene, and another passenger suffered a fractured pelvis, torn ligaments, and a concussion.

Police arriving at the scene reported finding Kurtzweg in the driver’s seat with severe facial injuries. Officers also noted multiple empty beer cans inside the car and a glass beer bottle in the center console. Kurtzweg’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.178%—more than twice the legal limit in Indiana.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Kurtzweg will serve three years in prison followed by one year in community corrections, if eligible. After his sentence, he will be placed on active adult probation for three years, then on non-reporting probation for another three years.

As part of his probation conditions, Kurtzweg will be prohibited from consuming alcohol, using non-prescription drugs, or operating a motor vehicle.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull is scheduled to sentence Kurtzweg on December 5, pending approval of the agreement.