Fort Wayne Man Charged In Girlfriend’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing a felony charge after allegedly providing the dose of fentanyl that killed his girlfriend earlier this year.

Jeremy Duvall has been charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death in connection with the June 27 death of Keana Swafford. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Duvall called police to report that Swafford was unconscious and may have overdosed, but he was gone when officers arrived. His uncle, who remained at the home, told police Duvall likely fled because he had an outstanding warrant.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Swafford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later received information from a concerned citizen who claimed Duvall was distraught after Swafford overdosed on fentanyl he had given her. Police arrested Duvall about a month later, giving detectives the opportunity to question him about the incident.

In interviews, Duvall allegedly told police that on the day Swafford died, he saw her smoking fentanyl before he fell asleep. When he woke up hours later, he found her face down on the floor. While being transported to jail, he reportedly told officers, “It is kinda like my fault.”

Messages appeared to confirm he supplied the fentanyl and suggested he was an active drug dealer at the time of Swafford’s death, according to investigators.

Duvall has been held at the Allen County Jail since July on a separate felony narcotics possession charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on the new dealing charge Friday.