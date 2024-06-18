Fort Wayne man faces 8 felony charges, including burglary, rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man faces eight felony charges after fleeing from officers Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., numerous FWPD officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that the caller said had occurred on Sunday. Upon arrival, those officers encountered a male matching the description provided to the dispatcher by the victim.

The man fled from the officers as they attempted to speak with him, dropping a loaded pistol during his escape. He was caught and taken into custody a short distance away.

34-year-old Christopher Applewhile is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s room, armed with a knife. Applewhite also allegedly stole a pistol the woman was holding to defend herself and used that against her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center (SATC).

Applewhite’s charges are listed below: