December 7, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne man nearly crushed during dump truck maintenance, friend saves his life

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is thanking his friend for saving his life on Monday.

Brett Bloom, founder and manager of Dirt Wain, a compost company, says he was performing routine maintenance on a dump truck when the hopper crashed, leaving him stuck under 1500 pounds of pressure on the truck bed. 

James Romero Espinoza, Bloom’s friend, immediately rushed to get a car jack to alleviate the pressure of the hopper. He also was on the phone with 911. 

First responders arrived after about 10 minutes and were able to get Bloom out of the truck bed.

21 Alive News says Bloom only sustained minor injuries. 

Bloom stated that while he thought he engaged the safety pin all the way in, he must not have.

