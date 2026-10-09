Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting at party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend during a party earlier this year.

According to WANE 15, 47-year-old Ya Sin entered the guilty plea Thursday in the death of 49-year-old Ali Gyi. Under the proposed plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and resisting law enforcement would be dismissed if approved by a judge.

The shooting happened in early May around 2 a.m. at a home near the 4500 block of Bowser Avenue in Fort Wayne.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that a group of friends had been playing cards when Sin became upset over his wife’s proximity to Gyi. Witnesses said Sin told his wife to move away from Gyi because he did not like him.

Investigators say Sin briefly left the room, went into the kitchen and returned before suddenly shooting Gyi.

Court documents also allege that Sin pointed the firearm at his wife and then at himself before forcing his wife to leave the home with him.

All eight witnesses interviewed by police reportedly told investigators that Sin was not welcome at the gathering. Sin and his wife were separated at the time of the incident.

Sin originally faced charges that could have resulted in a combined sentence of up to 83 years in prison, according to WANE 15. Under the proposed plea agreement, he would face up to 52 years in prison on the murder charge.

Sin is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.