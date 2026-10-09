Humane Fort Wayne raises more than $250,000 at Love Unleashed gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Humane Fort Wayne raised approximately $257,000 during its annual Love Unleashed signature gala Thursday evening, supporting the organization’s efforts to care for animals in northeast Indiana.

According to 21Alive, the fundraising event was held at the Pearl Event Center in downtown Fort Wayne, bringing together supporters, animal lovers and community members.

During the event, former shelter animals and their adoptive families walked through the audience as Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry-Johnson shared stories about their adoption experiences, including the day each pet found its permanent home, often referred to as its “Gotcha Day.”

Organizers said the celebration highlighted the stories behind animal adoptions and the impact of connecting pets with loving families.

The gala serves as one of Humane Fort Wayne’s signature fundraising events, helping support the organization’s animal welfare efforts and services.

Humane Fort Wayne reported raising approximately $257,000 during the evening.

For more information about the organization, its programs or ways to support its mission, visit Humane Fort Wayne.