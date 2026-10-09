Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Muncie restaurant employees

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly pointing a firearm at restaurant employees while holding an infant during an argument in Muncie according to WANE 15.

According to court documents, Muncie police responded to a reported fight at Mac’s restaurant in the 1100 block of West McGalliard Road around 10 a.m.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two groups of customers in the dining area. Restaurant employees attempted to intervene and de-escalate the confrontation when one of the women allegedly pulled out a handgun.

An employee told police the woman, later identified as Melissa Thennes, pointed the firearm at staff members while holding an infant.

Court documents indicate Thennes put the gun away after employees instructed her to leave the restaurant.

Thennes told investigators she feared for the child’s safety and had drawn the firearm for protection.

Police later searched Thennes’ vehicle and located a firearm beneath the driver’s seat.

Thennes was taken into custody on a preliminary felony charge of pointing a firearm at another person.

The case remains subject to further court proceedings.