Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Illegal Firearm Possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A federal judge has sentenced 35-year-old Alan Heaton of Fort Wayne to 63 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief Judge Holly Brady handed down the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release.

Court records show Heaton illegally possessed a gun after multiple felony convictions in Allen, Wells, and DeKalb counties. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from owning or possessing firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith prosecuted it. Acting U.S. Attorney M. Scott Proctor announced the sentencing.