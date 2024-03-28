Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Shifts to Hospice Care Amidst Cancer Battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The family of Mayor Tom Henry has disclosed details regarding his health condition, revealing that the mayor experienced a medical emergency related to his battle with cancer in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Mayor Henry was transported to a local hospital, where he and his family engaged in discussions with his medical team, including his oncologist. Following careful deliberation of the potential risks associated with surgical intervention, Mayor Henry has chosen to prioritize comfort measures at this stage of his illness.

Currently, the Mayor is under the care of highly skilled hospice nurses and is reported to be resting comfortably surrounded by his loved ones. In their statement, the Henry family expresses gratitude for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers from the community, while also requesting privacy during this challenging time.

Updates on Mayor Henry’s condition will be provided as available.

