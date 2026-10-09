Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces upcoming fall events and activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has announced a full schedule of fall activities, including the annual Harvest Festival, outdoor fitness classes, Halloween celebrations and community events throughout October.

The Harvest Festival returns to Salomon Farm Park, located at 817 W. Dupont Road, on Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event celebrates the history of American farming with hands-on activities, farm animals, horse-drawn wagon rides and demonstrations of antique farm equipment. Admission is free, but parking costs $5 per vehicle.

Foellinger Theatre will host “Ghostbusters in Concert” on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The event features a screening of the original 1984 film accompanied by a live orchestra performing its soundtrack. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with opportunities to meet the Fort Wayne Ghostbusters. All tickets are buy-one, get-one free.

Free fitness classes are also scheduled at Promenade Park on Sunday, Oct. 11, including barre at 9:15 a.m., yoga at 10:30 a.m. and Pilates at 11:45 a.m. A free Zumba class will follow Monday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m.

Halloween-themed activities begin Friday, Oct. 16, with the Spirit of History Tour at Promenade Park at 6 p.m. The free walking tour explores local ghost stories and historic locations. Preregistration is required, and the tour is recommended for ages 13 and older. A free outdoor screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will follow at sunset.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Parks and Recreation Community Center will host Halloween Haunt from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring games, crafts and a family-friendly movie. Admission is free.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will also host its annual screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The evening includes a Fright Night Market and costume contest. Admission is $10 per person.

Other upcoming activities include the Great Tree Canopy Comeback on Oct. 17, when volunteers will plant trees and remove invasive species at several locations throughout Fort Wayne. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents can also visit the Botanical Conservatory’s Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 25 or attend community book sales at the Parks and Recreation Community Center from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Hurshtown Reservoir in Grabill will close for the season after Thursday, Oct. 15. The reservoir offers fishing, walking trails and boat rentals.

For additional information, registration details and a complete schedule of events, visit Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.