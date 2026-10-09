USDA announces $1.8 billion in conservation payments to farmers and landowners

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that approximately $1.8 billion in conservation payments will be distributed to farmers, ranchers and private landowners across the country for the 2026 program year.

The payments are being issued through the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who participate in voluntary conservation efforts aimed at protecting soil, water and wildlife habitats.

The funding includes payments through Grassland CRP, a program that allows ranchers to preserve grasslands and pastureland while continuing most grazing and haying activities.

According to the USDA, the Farm Service Agency accepted offers covering nearly 1 million new acres of grassland in 2026. Following this year’s enrollment, Grassland CRP is expected to account for more than 40% of all acreage enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the payments are part of the Trump administration’s Ranchers First Initiative, which aims to strengthen the nation’s cattle industry while maintaining agricultural land and natural resources.

The annual rental payments provide participating farmers and landowners with a source of income in exchange for maintaining land under conservation agreements. The program is designed to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and support wildlife habitats.

For fiscal year 2027, the USDA expects approximately 26.8 million acres to be enrolled in CRP nationwide after accepting offers covering 2.2 million acres through its various enrollment programs.

Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Missouri are the five states receiving the largest amounts of CRP payments for 2026.

The USDA did not specify how much of the $1.8 billion will be distributed to Indiana producers.

Farmers and landowners interested in learning more about conservation programs, eligibility requirements or available assistance can visit the USDA Farm Service Agency website or contact their local FSA county office.