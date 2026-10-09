$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Fort Wayne for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Phil’s One Stop #2, located at 1810 W. Coliseum Blvd. The ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball, with a 2X Power Play multiplier doubling the prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7, were 11, 13, 14, 21 and 65, with a Powerball of 19 and a Power Play multiplier of 2X.

Hoosier Lottery officials are encouraging anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Allen County to check their numbers. Players can verify their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

The winner is advised to keep the ticket in a secure location, consider consulting a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on claiming the prize.

Indiana has a long history with Powerball, having produced the game’s first jackpot winner in 1992. The state leads the nation with 40 Powerball jackpot wins.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, with an estimated jackpot of $516 million.

Powerball players must be at least 18 years old. Anyone experiencing gambling-related problems can contact the Indiana Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.