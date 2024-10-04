October 4, 2024
Fort Wayne Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on South Side

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died following a shooting Thursday evening in the 6000 block of Waycross Drive.

Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still gathering information, as there is limited suspect information available at this time. The Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FWPD, Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

