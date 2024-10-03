Deer Management Draw Hunts Approaching

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Applications for deer management draw hunts at Indiana State Parks open on Monday, October 7.

These hunts are designed to maintain healthy deer populations in specific areas through science-based wildlife management.

Hunters can apply starting at 12:01 a.m. ET at http://on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, the only method for submitting applications and finding all relevant information.

Selected hunters will be chosen through a random computerized drawing, with results posted on the same website once the drawing is complete.