October 3, 2024
Indiana News

Deer Management Draw Hunts Approaching

by Network Indiana0
selective focus photography of brown deer standing on green grass field during daytime

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Applications for deer management draw hunts at Indiana State Parks open on Monday, October 7.

These hunts are designed to maintain healthy deer populations in specific areas through science-based wildlife management.

Hunters can apply starting at 12:01 a.m. ET at http://on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, the only method for submitting applications and finding all relevant information.

Selected hunters will be chosen through a random computerized drawing, with results posted on the same website once the drawing is complete.

Related posts

New local health order possible this week

Darrin Wright

Funeral for 2 drowned Gary boys set for Saturday

Dean Jackson

Winona Lake man arrested on arson, meth charges

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.