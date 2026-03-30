Teen Among Three Arrested In Armed Robbery Setup In Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three suspects following an armed robbery that investigators say was arranged under the guise of a firearm sale.

According to a press release issued March 30, deputies responded around 8:10 p.m. on March 28 to a reported robbery near 800 South and 350 East in rural Grant County. Authorities say the suspects coordinated a meeting with the victim, pretending to conduct a legitimate gun transaction.

During the encounter, the suspects allegedly threatened the victim with firearms, discharged weapons, and stole both cash and guns before leaving the victim on the roadside.

Investigators quickly developed suspect information and located a vehicle matching the description near a residence in Marion. With assistance from local police, all three individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Skyler Wayne Gifford, 19, of Marion

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)

Theft (Misdemeanor)

Theft of a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Robert Eugene Bodkins IV, 20, Marion

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)

Theft (Misdemeanor)

Theft of a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Male Juvenile, 17

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)

Theft (Misdemeanor)

Theft of a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

The investigation remains ongoing.