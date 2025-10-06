Fort Wayne Residents Invited To Safely Dispose Of Hazardous Waste This Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department to offer residents a safe and affordable way to dispose of household hazardous waste.

The special collection event, known as Tox Saturday, will take place on Saturday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2260 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Officials urge participants to plan ahead and use caution due to ongoing construction on Lima Road near the facility.

The event provides an opportunity for residents to rid their homes of dangerous materials such as:

Used automotive fluids

Oil-based paints

Gasoline

Fertilizers

Household cleaners

And more

For this event only, disposal of the first 60 pounds of household hazardous waste is free. After that, additional materials may incur a fee. Cash or check are the only accepted forms of payment. Electronics will not be accepted during this event.

Residents are encouraged to visit acwastewatcher.org

to review a full list of accepted items, fees, and safety guidelines.

As fall cleanup begins, officials say this is the perfect time to safely remove toxic materials from homes and garages, helping to protect the environment and public health.

Can’t make it this weekend? The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is also open every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. during Tox Tuesday collections.