Fort Wayne Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Alleged Shooting of Friend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges after allegedly shooting his longtime friend in the head during an early morning altercation over the weekend.

Markevius Click was arrested after police say he shot the victim — a friend he had known since middle school — and dumped his body near the intersection of Hanna and Oxford Streets around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle’s license plate using a nearby traffic camera. Officers then conducted surveillance at a residence connected to the car, where they saw a man matching the physical description of the suspect in the footage. That man was later identified as Markevius Click.

Click agreed to speak with detectives and admitted to being with the victim prior to the shooting, court documents state. He told police the two had been out at several bars that night and that the victim had become intoxicated and confrontational. Click said he initially tried to drive his friend home but told him to call an Uber instead due to his behavior.

According to Click, the victim refused to exit the vehicle and insisted on being driven a few more houses down. He allegedly told Click to “get his gun” and began poking him in the head. Click then retrieved a firearm from the center console and fired one round, striking his friend in the head, according to the affidavit.

Medical professionals say the bullet became lodged in the victim’s spine, and his condition has been described as “imminent death.” The victim was airlifted to Indianapolis for emergency treatment and was last reported to be in extremely critical condition.

Click is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.