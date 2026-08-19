Southwest Allen County Schools approves ground lease for new Aboite library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Southwest Allen County Schools is moving forward with plans for a new Aboite branch of the Allen County Public Library.

According to our partner in news, 21 Alive, the SACS Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve a ground lease with the Allen County Public Library for the future branch.

The library is planned for property behind the district’s historic one-room schoolhouse on Aboite Center Road, east of Homestead Road.

SACS will continue to own the property while leasing the land to the library.

The school board previously approved a memorandum of understanding in January that allowed the district and library to move forward with discussions about the project.

The new branch is part of the Allen County Public Library’s broader plan to modernize its locations throughout the county.