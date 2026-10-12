Fort Wayne to Dedicate Wounded Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of Fort Wayne will dedicate The Spire: Wounded Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, honoring wounded veterans and the late Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the roundabout at Saint Francis Drive, formerly Leesburg Road, and West Main Street. Mayor Sharon Tucker, city Public Works officials and local military and government officials are expected to attend.

Veterans attending the ceremony are encouraged to wear their military uniforms. Special seating will be available in front of the monument for Purple Heart recipients.

Parking will be available at VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., and Power Components Corporation, 1936 W. Main St.

Saint Francis Drive and West Main Street will be closed to through traffic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Those attending the dedication will still have access to both parking lots.

The roundabout and memorial are part of the Leesburg Road Extension Project in the Nebraska Neighborhood, an infrastructure investment of more than $12 million. The project extended Leesburg Road to Jefferson Boulevard and included a new traffic signal near SweetCars, along with ADA-compliant sidewalks, improved drainage, street lighting and landscaping.

According to the city, Fort Wayne has invested more than $419 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements since 2014.

More information about the project is available at https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/leesburg-road-extension.