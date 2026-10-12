Bowen Health Expanding Services to Include Dental Care in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Bowen Health is expanding its healthcare services in Allen County to include dental care at its Rudisill Boulevard location.

The nonprofit healthcare organization says the addition will allow patients to access oral healthcare alongside its existing physical and behavioral health services.

Bowen Health recently added dentist Vaishakhi Chetariya, DDS, to its team. She is expected to begin seeing patients at the Rudisill Boulevard location soon.

The expansion reflects Bowen Health’s integrated approach to healthcare, which recognizes connections between oral, physical and behavioral health. The organization says bringing services together can help patients address health needs earlier and improve long-term outcomes.

Dental appointment scheduling information will be announced as services become available.

Bowen Health is a nonprofit healthcare organization that provides physical, behavioral and supportive healthcare services. The organization identifies itself as Indiana’s largest community mental health center.