October 12, 2026
Local News

Bowen Health Expanding Services to Include Dental Care in Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Bowen Health)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Bowen Health is expanding its healthcare services in Allen County to include dental care at its Rudisill Boulevard location.

The nonprofit healthcare organization says the addition will allow patients to access oral healthcare alongside its existing physical and behavioral health services.

Bowen Health recently added dentist Vaishakhi Chetariya, DDS, to its team. She is expected to begin seeing patients at the Rudisill Boulevard location soon.

The expansion reflects Bowen Health’s integrated approach to healthcare, which recognizes connections between oral, physical and behavioral health. The organization says bringing services together can help patients address health needs earlier and improve long-term outcomes.

Dental appointment scheduling information will be announced as services become available.

Bowen Health is a nonprofit healthcare organization that provides physical, behavioral and supportive healthcare services. The organization identifies itself as Indiana’s largest community mental health center.

Related posts

Toddler Pulled from Kendallville Lake

Dean Jackson

Fort Wayne Police Need Help In Identifying Robbery Suspect

Michael McIntyre

Family of missing man appeals for help

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.