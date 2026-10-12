Volunteers Needed for Great Tree Canopy Comeback in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Volunteers are being asked to help restore and grow the urban forest during the annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback event Saturday, Oct. 17.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County is partnering with area parks and trails departments for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant trees and remove invasive species that can hinder the growth of native trees.

Tree planting will take place at Gren Park, near Trinity Boulevard and Cambridge Boulevard, and along a new section of the Pufferbelly Trail. Parking for the trail location is available at 328 Ley Road.

Volunteers will also remove invasive species at Swinney Park East, accessed from West Washington Boulevard, west of Thieme Drive.

Work will be organized into teams, with activities varying by location.

Advance registration is requested to help organizers prepare supplies and provide participants with additional details.

To volunteer, complete the sign-up form at https://bit.ly/GreatTreeCanopy.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County promotes stewardship and appreciation of the scenic, historic and recreational resources of parks and public spaces in Fort Wayne and Allen County.