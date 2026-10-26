Fort Wayne to hold public meeting on Airport Expressway overpass project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne residents will have an opportunity next week to learn more about a proposed project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety along Airport Expressway.

The City of Fort Wayne will host a public meeting Wednesday, November 4, at 6 p.m. in the Omni Room in the basement of Citizens Square, located at 200 East Berry Street.

The meeting will provide an overview of the Airport Expressway Grade Separation Improvements Project, which would eliminate an existing railroad crossing by constructing a new overpass and rebuilding approximately 2,500 feet of roadway between Airport Drive and east of the Harber Drain bridge.

According to city officials, the four-lane corridor carries more than 20,000 vehicles daily, including commercial trucks, school buses, and travelers heading to Fort Wayne International Airport.

The railroad crossing currently experiences approximately 15 trains per day, causing traffic backups and unpredictable travel times. City officials say 17 crashes between 2019 and 2023 were linked to vehicles waiting for trains in the area.

The proposed improvements include a new concrete overpass and reconstruction of the Harber Drain bridge to increase water-flow capacity and reduce flooding-related road closures.

The city says the project would also improve access to major employers, including Amazon, BAE Systems, Fort Wayne Metals, and WaterFurnace, while providing a more reliable route to the new IU Health Fort Wayne Hospital scheduled to open in 2027.

Officials also anticipate reduced vehicle emissions by eliminating the need for drivers to stop and idle at the railroad crossing.

During the November 4 meeting, representatives from the city’s Public Works Division will explain the project’s purpose, proposed improvements, and next steps.

Additional information about the project is available on the city’s Airport Expressway Grade Separation Improvements Project webpage.