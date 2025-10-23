October 23, 2025
Fort Wayne Woman Identified In Fatal Shooting On Schele Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting Friday evening in Fort Wayne’s 2900 block of Schele Avenue.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as Jasmine Marie Haywood, 28, of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police and medics with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority were called to the scene, where Haywood was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

An autopsy has been completed, and her next of kin has been notified. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

