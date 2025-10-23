October 23, 2025
No Hogsett In Irvington

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Leaders in Irvington have asked Mayor Joe Hogsett to not attend the neighborhood’s Halloween Festival out of respect for sexual harassment survivors.

The Historic Irvington Community Council sent the letter below to the mayor’s office Wednesday.

It claims survivors of incidents involving Hogsett’s former chief of staff Thomas Cook live in Irvington and are concerned about Hogsett’s appearance.

At least three women accused Cook of sexual misconduct while he worked for the mayor. Critics say Hogsett continued to employ Cook despite the accusations.

