Fort Wayne Woman Sentenced for Injuring 7-Month-Old Baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 27-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to slapping and backhanding a 7-month-old boy, causing a brain bleed.

According to 21ALIVE, Emily Duran was initially charged with felony neglect of a dependent and battery resulting in serious bodily injury following the December 2025 incident.

According to court records, the baby’s parents left him in Duran’s care before leaving for the day. When they returned, they noticed bruising on the child’s face. Duran initially told them the baby had fallen.

Doctors later determined the child had suffered a brain bleed and said the injuries were inflicted and not accidental.

Police eventually spoke with Duran, who admitted to slapping and backhanding the baby.

Duran accepted a plea deal in June. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced her Monday to six years in prison.