Fort Wayne Nonprofit Raises Money for Nepal Flood Relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne nonprofit is raising money to help people affected by a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The flooding began last Wednesday after a glacier collapse, leaving thousands of people missing. Some of those affected have family members in Fort Wayne.

Naresh Khadka, with Nepali Samaj Fort Wayne, says the group wanted to help despite being unable to travel to Nepal.

The nonprofit raised more than $16,000 in just three days and is working to send relief supplies to those impacted.

Khadka, who immigrated from Nepal about 15 years ago, says he has personally helped with disaster rescue efforts in the past and feels strongly about supporting those affected.

People interested in donating to the relief effort can do so through Nepali Samaj Fort Wayne.