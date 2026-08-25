Fort Wayne woman wanted on voyeurism charges after cameras allegedly found in Coliseum restroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne woman is wanted on seven voyeurism charges after police say cameras were secretly placed in women’s restroom stalls at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum during a Komets game.

Our partners in news, 21 Alive, report a warrant was issued Tuesday for 30-year-old Breanna Deane.

According to court records obtained by 21 Investigates, police began investigating in March 2023 after multiple cameras were discovered inside a women’s restroom at the Coliseum.

Investigators found micro-SD cards in the cameras containing video and audio recordings showing women and children using the restroom.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from the Coliseum from March 10, 2023. The footage showed a woman wearing clothing similar to that seen in some of the recordings entering and leaving the women’s restroom before taking a seat near sections 215 and 216.

Court documents say Deane’s credit card was used to purchase a ticket for that seat.

An investigator later obtained a Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo of Deane and determined she strongly resembled the woman seen in the surveillance footage, according to court records.

The investigation also found text messages Deane allegedly exchanged with her husband during the Komets game. The messages referenced cameras being placed in the restroom, according to 21 Alive.

Court records do not explain why the charges were filed more than three years after the alleged incidents. They also do not indicate whether Deane’s husband is expected to face charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court.