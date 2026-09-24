16-year-old convicted in fatal Muncie shooting of 15-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 16-year-old has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2024 shooting death of a 15-year-old in Muncie.

Robert Wilson was 14 years old when LataJohne Phillips was shot near a playground on North Elgin Street in August 2024.

According to court records, Wilson and Phillips had been communicating by text before the shooting. Investigators say the messages indicated the two were planning to meet as part of a gun trade.

Police later recovered two firearms from an apartment. Investigators say the weapons matched the description of guns Phillips had previously sent in a photograph.

Wilson was subsequently charged in connection with Phillips’ death and has now been convicted of murder.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced October 19.

Several other people have also been charged in connection with the case. Their cases are being handled separately.

Phillips was 15 years old at the time of the shooting.

Wilson’s conviction resolves the trial phase of his case, but the final sentence will be determined at the upcoming sentencing hearing.