September 24, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Four arrested after cocaine, meth and fentanyl allegedly found during Marshall County traffic stop

by Brian Ford0

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Four people are facing charges after deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Deputies stopped the vehicle early Friday after observing traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up suspected cocaine. Deputies also say suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on one of the passengers.

Investigators say another passenger provided deputies with a false name and date of birth.

All four people were taken into custody and booked into the Marshall County Jail.

The suspects are facing various charges related to the alleged possession of controlled substances, along with additional charges stemming from the traffic stop and the alleged use of a false identity.

The case remains under investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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