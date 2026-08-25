IDEM urges Hoosiers to safely sort and dispose of flood debris

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — As communities across Indiana continue cleaning up after this month’s historic flooding, state environmental officials are reminding residents to properly sort and dispose of debris.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says separating debris can help reduce health and safety risks for residents and cleanup crews.

Flood debris should generally be divided into four categories:

Vegetative debris: Trees, brush and other natural materials

Trees, brush and other natural materials Household hazardous waste: Pesticides, household chemicals and similar products

Pesticides, household chemicals and similar products Construction and demolition debris: Building materials and other materials from damaged structures

Building materials and other materials from damaged structures Solid waste: General household trash and debris

IDEM says flood debris can contain contaminants, sharp objects, mold and hazardous materials, making proper sorting especially important.

Residents should also take precautions when entering flood-damaged buildings or working around debris. Officials recommend wearing gloves, safety glasses and sturdy shoes. Children and pets should be kept away from cleanup areas, and residents should avoid entering buildings or structures that may be unsafe.

Many flood-damaged household items cannot be safely disinfected or recycled and should be thrown away. Those items include soaked drywall, insulation, mattresses, carpeting and padding, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam rubber products, books and most paper materials.

IDEM also warns residents not to burn certain types of debris. Asbestos-containing materials, rubber, plastics and other regulated solid waste cannot be burned. In areas where local rules allow burning, only clean wood or vegetative debris should be burned.

Local and county agencies may establish special collection sites or programs as cleanup continues. Soil, clean wood and uncontaminated building materials may be accepted at facilities that process construction and demolition debris.

Residents can help speed up the cleanup process by keeping household trash separate from construction and demolition materials.

IDEM recommends following instructions from local officials and local solid waste management districts, as disposal guidance may change as flood recovery efforts continue.