Walmart frozen pasta recalled nationwide over possible listeria contamination

NEW YORK (WOWO) — A frozen pasta product sold at Walmart stores nationwide is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Gias Foods Inc. is recalling two lots of Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine. The recall covers frozen 22-ounce packages sold in yellow plastic packaging under Walmart’s Bettergoods brand.

The FDA says the affected products carry UPC number 194346442706 and can be identified by lot numbers L6079C or L6080C. The packages have expiration dates of Sept. 19, 2027, or Sept. 20, 2027, stamped on the back.

The recalled fettuccine was distributed to Walmart stores across the country, according to the FDA and Walmart’s recall information.

The issue was identified through routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Testing indicated the finished product may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness.

The FDA says an investigation is continuing into what caused the potential contamination. Gias Foods has stopped distributing the affected product while the investigation proceeds.

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled pasta as of the latest FDA notice.

Listeria infections can be particularly dangerous for certain groups, including young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. According to the FDA, otherwise healthy people who become infected can experience short-term symptoms including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

For pregnant women, listeriosis can cause serious complications, including miscarriage and stillbirth.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled packages are advised to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The FDA says consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gias Foods by email at sales@giasfoods.com. The company has also provided a telephone contact at 917-675-4890.

Consumers should check the package carefully before eating the product, paying particular attention to the lot number and expiration date. The FDA recommends following recall instructions for potentially contaminated food and not giving recalled food to other people, food banks or pets.

The recall was announced Sept. 15, 2026, and remains listed among the FDA’s current food recalls. Walmart also lists the Gias Foods Bettergoods pasta recall among its nationwide product recalls.