Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day Picnic returns to Headwaters Park this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime Labor Day tradition is returning to downtown Fort Wayne this weekend.

The annual Organized Labor Day Picnic will be held at Headwaters Park, continuing a tradition that dates back to the early 1980s. Organizers say the free, public event draws thousands of people from across Northeast Indiana each year.

The picnic is being held at Headwaters Park for the 14th consecutive year and is funded by organized labor and its supporters.

Mayor Sharon Tucker recently visited Headwaters Park as volunteers prepared for the event and presented a city proclamation recognizing the Labor Day Picnic.

“Labor Day is a time to recognize and celebrate the people whose hard work keeps our community moving forward,” Tucker said.

Jeramiah Hale, business agent for SMART Sheetmetal Local 20 and chairman of the Labor Day Picnic Committee, said the event has become one of the largest Labor Day celebrations in the region.

Northeast Indiana Building Trades President Kip Howard also thanked the city for recognizing the event and highlighted the role organized labor continues to play in the community.

Organizers say the event provides an opportunity for families and community members to celebrate Labor Day and recognize workers across Northeast Indiana.

The picnic is free and open to the public.

For information about the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO and organized labor, visit neaflcio.org.