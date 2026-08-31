Fort Wayne Police Department to discontinue Flock license plate reader program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department will discontinue its use of Flock license plate reader technology following a decision by City Council not to approve a proposed contract.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Scott Ritchie said he briefly considered whether a smaller contract could allow the department to keep a limited number of cameras.

One issue was the department’s obligation under the federal grant that originally funded the program. The federal government has now authorized FWPD to close the grant early without penalty or jeopardizing eligibility for future grant funding.

Ritchie said he continues to believe Flock has value as an investigative tool. Officers and detectives have used the technology to develop leads, locate vehicles connected to criminal activity, recover stolen vehicles, find missing people and assist with serious criminal investigations.

However, Ritchie said maintaining public trust is more important than keeping the technology.

After discussions with Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Ritchie said it became clear that continuing the program after City Council’s decision could damage the relationship between police, elected officials and the community.

For that reason, FWPD will discontinue its use of Flock technology.