Two Howe residents arrested after infant hospitalized with serious injuries

HOWE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Howe residents have been arrested following an investigation into serious injuries sustained by an infant.

The Indiana State Police investigation began after the infant was taken to a hospital for treatment on July 17.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Indiana State Police detectives after receiving information about the nature of the infant’s injuries. State police then took the lead in the investigation.

The findings were submitted to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed criminal charges and obtained arrest warrants.

Spencer Slentz, 20, of Howe, was arrested Aug. 21 on one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony.

Paige Barrett, 19, of Howe, was arrested Aug. 28 on the same charge.

State police did not release additional information about the infant’s injuries or medical condition, citing the ongoing investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both Slentz and Barrett are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.