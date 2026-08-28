Fort Wayne’s Celeste Stevens Named 2026 Indiana Women’s Empower Award Winner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne business leader has been named the 2026 recipient of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Empower Award.

Celeste Stevens, vice president of human resources at Do it Best Corp. in Fort Wayne, was recognized Thursday during the Indiana Women’s Collaborative Luncheon in Indianapolis.

The event brought together more than 230 professionals for programming focused on supporting women in business and leadership.

Now in its third year, the Empower Award recognizes an individual whose leadership and service have helped advance women in business, the workplace and the community.

Stevens was selected for her work mentoring others, supporting professional development and creating opportunities for women to take on leadership roles.

Stevens has worked at Do it Best for more than two decades. She began her career as an hourly warehouse employee and eventually rose to vice president of human resources.

Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders praised Stevens for her humility, compassion and steady leadership, including her work helping guide Do it Best through a recent acquisition.

Stevens said she was grateful for the recognition and credited the people and culture at Do it Best for shaping her leadership.

She has also been involved in community service and fundraising efforts supporting local causes.

Stevens was nominated for the award by two coworkers and an outside vendor.