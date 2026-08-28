Indiana Opens Mobile Disaster Centers to Help Storm Victims Apply for FEMA Aid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana disaster survivors can begin getting in-person help Friday at Mobile Registration Intake Centers set up to assist with FEMA applications.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the centers will open August 28 and give homeowners and renters the opportunity to meet with state, county and FEMA representatives, ask questions and apply for federal disaster assistance.

Survivors should file an insurance claim before applying for FEMA assistance. People with homeowners, renters or flood insurance may still qualify for federal aid if their insurance does not cover all disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters in 21 Indiana counties may apply for FEMA assistance if they experienced uninsured damage or losses from the August storms, tornadoes and flooding. The eligible counties include Wayne County, along with Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton and Union counties.

Mobile Registration Intake Centers will be available in Delaware, Franklin, Fayette, Marion and Lake counties.

In Delaware County, assistance will be available at EMS Station 3 at 4501 E. Memorial Drive in Muncie.

Franklin County’s center will be at Metamora Church of God at 20146 U.S. 52 in Laurel, while Fayette County’s center will be at Baptist Temple School at 1380 State Road 44 in Connersville.

In Marion County, residents can visit the Broad Ripple Family Center at 1426 Broad Ripple Avenue in Indianapolis. Lake County locations vary.

Most centers will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Lake County locations will close at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants should bring their Social Security number, insurance information, details about the damage, financial information and contact information. Direct deposit information is optional.

The fastest way to apply is online through DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.

IDHS is warning residents to watch for fraud. FEMA representatives will not ask for payment to complete an application. Residents should only use DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA helpline or a Mobile Registration Intake Center to apply for assistance.

People who have already applied for state disaster relief funds must also apply for FEMA assistance to be considered for federal support.