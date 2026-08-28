Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Announces Events for the Week Ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is highlighting several events and activities happening across the city in the week ahead.

Trek the Trails will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at Buckner Park. The free bike ride will cover about 7 to 9 miles and is open to riders of all experience levels.

Tread the Trail will take place Thursday, September 3 at 6 p.m., also at Buckner Park. Participants can choose between a one-mile or 5K route for running, walking or wheelchair use. There is no cost to participate.

Riverfront Fort Wayne will host a free outdoor showing of “Jumanji” Friday, September 4 at sunset at Promenade Park. Guests can bring blankets or lawn chairs and watch the movie on the Auer Lawn.

Also on September 4, Foellinger Theatre will present “Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities” at Franke Park. Pre-show activities begin at 4:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 6:30 p.m.

The pre-show activities will include arcade games, demonstrations and activities from local organizations. The Ninja Kidz performance will feature martial arts, gymnastics, games and audience participation.

The Sweet Breeze canal boat will also offer several cruises this weekend from its dock at Promenade Park. Cruises are scheduled Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, with options ranging from 45 to 90 minutes.

The Salomon Farmers’ Market will hold its final market of the season Wednesday, September 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Salomon Farm Park. Visitors can find produce, baked goods, honey and artisan crafts.

Registration continues for the free After School Youth Program at Jennings Recreation Center, Weisser Park Youth Center and McMillen Park Youth Center. Free bus transportation from select Fort Wayne Community Schools will begin September 14 for registered participants.

At the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, visitors can see the “Pueblo Garden: Styles of the Southwest” exhibit and Jeremy Stroup’s “Touching Grass” exhibition through November 15.

The Riverfront Social Run Club also meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Promenade Park and welcomes runners and walkers of all experience levels.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation says residents should follow the department and event organizers on social media for weather-related updates and schedule changes.