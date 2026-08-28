Man in Life-Threatening Condition After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tow Truck in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man is in life-threatening condition after a pickup truck crashed into a parked tow truck Thursday night in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police said officers were called to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. near West Creighton Avenue and Miner Street.

The pickup truck was traveling west on Creighton Avenue when it left its lane and crashed into the back of the parked tow truck, according to a preliminary investigation.

A male passenger in the pickup was pinned inside the vehicle. Officers provided aid at the scene, and Fort Wayne Fire Department crews helped remove him from the truck.

The passenger was taken to a hospital in serious condition before his condition was later downgraded to life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said they do not currently believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Investigators are working to determine whether speed played a role.

West Creighton Avenue between Broadway and Miner Street was temporarily closed while crews investigated the crash. Police expected the roadway to reopen by 11 p.m. Thursday.