Husted Visits Northeast Ohio to Highlight Job Training, Affordable Housing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jon Husted is highlighting workforce training and affordable housing efforts during a visit to northeast Ohio.

Husted visited Stark State College to tour its Commercial Driver’s License facility and later hosted a roundtable with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce focused on making housing more affordable for Ohio families.

Husted secured $875,000 in federal funding for Stark State College’s CDL Instruction Center. The funding supports classrooms, offices, a computer lab and workspace for students.

The facility is expected to employ 20 Ohioans and train about 220 CDL drivers each year.

Husted said workforce programs like the CDL facility are helping students gain skills needed for in-demand jobs.

During the housing roundtable, Husted met with housing leaders from across Ohio to discuss increasing the supply of housing and creating more affordable opportunities for families.

Husted is also working on several housing initiatives in the U.S. Senate.

One proposal, the First-Time Homebuyers Act, would allow Americans more flexibility to use existing 529 education savings for a first-time home purchase.

Husted is also supporting permitting reform, which he says could help increase the housing supply and reduce construction costs.

He also helped pass the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which was signed into law and aims to address rising housing costs by reducing regulatory barriers, increasing housing supply and lowering costs for families.