March 15, 2024
Fort Wayne’s First Motorcycle Show Opens at the Coliseum Today

by Mike Wilson0

Riders from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan are expected to show up to the inaugural Midwest Motorcycle and Powersports Expo at the Coliseum. Event Organizer and owner of Werks Powersports, Dave Stauffer, says this isn’t a show, it’s an expo where you can ask questions, get on a motorcycle, and see what fits best.

Stauffer says there will be hundreds of motorcycles, ATV’s, UTV’s at the Coliseum this weekend, along with parts, gear, and accessories dealers. Tickets are $15 presale, or $18 at the door.

The Event Kicks off today at noon and will continue until 8PM, Saturday, from 9 AM until 8 PM, and Sunday from 9AM until 5PM

For more information visit www.midwestmotoexpo.com

 

 

 

