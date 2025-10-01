Allen Superior Court Seeking Next Court Executive

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen Superior Court is accepting applications for its next chief administrative officer.

Known as the Court Executive, the position is responsible for the management and administration of the non-judicial functions of Superior Court, including court operations, budgeting, inter-governmental relations, human resources, jury management, logistics, technology and facilities management.

“Our Court Executive role provides a management professional with an unrivaled opportunity to challenge themselves daily and on many fronts,” said Allen Superior Court Chief Judge Frances C. Gull. “It is a rewarding job with the ability to directly improve the lives of the people served by the Courts. But at the same time, it is a demanding role the requires a rare combination of multi-faceted skills, experience managing under pressure and the temperament of a servant leader.”

Minimum qualifications for the job include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university with a major in public, judicial or business administration; criminal justice; or a related social science; and three years of management experience, preferably in court, judicial, legal or public administration. A juris doctor (law degree) is preferred.

Salary for the Court Executive is $142,575 in 2025. The Court Executive is hired by and reports exclusively to the Allen Superior Court Board of Judges.

Applications for the Court Executive position will be accepted through Oct. 17, 2025.

The position will become available no later than Dec. 26, 2025.