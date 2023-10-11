WOWO Citywide Fire Drill Takes Place Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, WOWO 92.3 FM/1190 AM is set to host the 77th Annual Citywide Fire Drill Wednesday morning.

The drill will happen today at 10:00 a.m. with this year’s host school being designated as Blackhawk Christian Intermediate School, which will serve as the central location while all schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill.

Students will pull the fire alarm at Blackhawk Christian and evacuate the school. The simulated experience will feature non-toxic smoke from fog machines, and firefighters from Fort Wayne Fire Department will respond in full gear to extinguish the “fire”.

The rest of the schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill. Each school will receive its fire alarm notification from WOWO. Upon hearing the notification, all schools will evacuate and perform their accountability requirements ensuring all students and staff have exited the building.

Schools throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County can use this annual opportunity to engage in fire safety dialogue and training.