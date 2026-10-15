IU Fort Wayne launches pathway to dental school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University Fort Wayne is accepting applications for a new program designed to help dental technology students continue their education at the IU School of Dentistry in Indianapolis.

The B/DDS Pathway Program offers eligible students admitted to IU Fort Wayne’s dental technology program the opportunity to be considered for provisional admission to dental school.

The program follows a traditional four-plus-four model, with students completing four years of undergraduate dental technology studies followed by four years of dental school.

During their undergraduate studies, students will learn about dental anatomy, materials, appliances and laboratory procedures while completing the science and general education courses required for dental school admission. The program also includes mentoring, research opportunities, preparation for the Dental Admission Test and hands-on learning experiences.

Students must continue to meet program requirements to maintain their status. Those requirements include completing dental school prerequisites, participating in an admissions interview, completing at least 100 hours of dental shadowing and earning competitive scores on the Dental Admission Test.

Steve Ellinwood, director of dental education at IU Fort Wayne, said the program is intended to help address workforce shortages in dentistry and prepare future oral health professionals.

The program is described by the university as the first of its kind in the nation.

Incoming freshmen interested in the pathway must meet specific eligibility requirements. Details are available through the IU Fort Wayne pathway program website.

Students can also contact the IU Fort Wayne Office of Admissions at iufw.admissions@iu.edu or 260-257-6760 for more information.